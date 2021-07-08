Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Shares Gap Down to $47.19

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.19, but opened at $45.38. Deluxe shares last traded at $44.49, with a volume of 1,561 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $441.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.30 million. Deluxe had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 38.62%. Deluxe’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Deluxe in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Deluxe during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Deluxe during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Deluxe during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Deluxe by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Deluxe Company Profile (NYSE:DLX)

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to small businesses and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions that comprise digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

