Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €189.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been given a €189.00 ($222.35) target price by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 52.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DHER. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Delivery Hero presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €153.58 ($180.68).

Shares of ETR:DHER opened at €123.90 ($145.76) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €112.51. Delivery Hero has a one year low of €85.24 ($100.28) and a one year high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion and a PE ratio of -17.69.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

