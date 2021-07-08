DEJAVE Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.18 Million (DJV)

DEJAVE (CURRENCY:DJV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. DEJAVE has a total market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $410.00 worth of DEJAVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEJAVE coin can now be bought for $448.33 or 0.01340839 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DEJAVE has traded down 17.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00048718 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.45 or 0.00129935 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.35 or 0.00168516 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,391.13 or 0.99864507 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $327.12 or 0.00978341 BTC.

DEJAVE Coin Profile

DEJAVE’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,635 coins. DEJAVE’s official Twitter account is @NANDODEJAVE . DEJAVE’s official website is www.dejave.io

Buying and Selling DEJAVE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEJAVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEJAVE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEJAVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

