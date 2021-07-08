DeepBrain Chain Price Hits $0.0065 on Major Exchanges (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One DeepBrain Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. DeepBrain Chain has a total market capitalization of $20.85 million and $402,479.00 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeepBrain Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001915 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00048718 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00057660 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003338 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DeepBrain Chain Profile

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) is a coin. It launched on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain . DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

DeepBrain Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepBrain Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepBrain Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepBrain Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepBrain Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.