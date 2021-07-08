DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) Receives $7.25 Average PT from Analysts

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.70.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DBVT. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Societe Generale upgraded DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of DBVT stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.64. 135,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,477. DBV Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $7.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.59.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.94 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DBV Technologies will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in DBV Technologies by 21.0% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 23,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in DBV Technologies by 500.0% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in DBV Technologies by 687.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

