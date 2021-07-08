Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised Davide Campari-Milano from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Davide Campari-Milano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, HSBC raised Davide Campari-Milano from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

DVDCF remained flat at $$13.40 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 481. Davide Campari-Milano has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $13.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.95.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

