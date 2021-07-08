David Schellhase Sells 1,499 Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Stock

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) General Counsel David Schellhase sold 1,499 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $66,390.71. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 38,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,561.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

WORK stock opened at $44.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.27. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $44.99. The company has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of -101.27 and a beta of 0.97.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Slack Technologies’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.94.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 881.1% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

