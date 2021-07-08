David Schellhase Sells 1,499 Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Stock

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) General Counsel David Schellhase sold 1,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $66,390.71. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 38,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,561.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

WORK opened at $44.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.27. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $44.99.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.98 million. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 25.98%. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.94.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WORK. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 319.6% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 9,965,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,883,000 after buying an additional 7,590,442 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 130,472.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,550,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,797,000 after buying an additional 7,545,203 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $227,890,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 3,005.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,224,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,251,000 after buying an additional 5,055,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the first quarter worth $184,183,000. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

