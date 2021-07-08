Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DDOG. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Datadog from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Datadog from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Datadog currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.53.

Get Datadog alerts:

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $107.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.39. Datadog has a one year low of $69.73 and a one year high of $119.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a PE ratio of -766.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.57 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total value of $634,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 184,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,623,828.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.88, for a total value of $1,588,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,095 shares in the company, valued at $18,750,818.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 657,791 shares of company stock worth $57,039,244. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 3.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.