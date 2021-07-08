Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Sets New 12-Month High at $249.87

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $249.87 and last traded at $248.20, with a volume of 7548 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $245.00.

DASTY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $67.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Dassault Systèmes shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Thursday, July 15th. The 5-1 split was announced on Thursday, July 15th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, July 15th.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dassault Systèmes SE will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 2.8% in the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 39,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,478,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 31.7% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 39,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,384,000 after buying an additional 9,412 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 3.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY)

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

