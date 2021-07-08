DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) COO Dror Bacher Sells 11,021 Shares

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) COO Dror Bacher sold 11,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $227,363.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dror Bacher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Dror Bacher sold 2,479 shares of DarioHealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $50,373.28.

DarioHealth stock opened at $19.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.11. DarioHealth Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $31.85.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 million. DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 370.22% and a negative return on equity of 74.88%. Equities research analysts expect that DarioHealth Corp. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in DarioHealth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,860,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the 1st quarter worth $444,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the 1st quarter worth $3,608,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on DRIO shares. TheStreet raised shares of DarioHealth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of DarioHealth from $18.25 to $15.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of DarioHealth from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of DarioHealth in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.38.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario Tools, which are devices that integrate with applications on a user's smartphone; DarioEngage, a population health management platform; and the Dario Loop, an AI-driven journey engine.

