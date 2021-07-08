Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €107.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Daimler (ETR:DAI) received a €107.00 ($125.88) price objective from investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 47.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DAI. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €111.00 ($130.59) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €92.14 ($108.40).

Shares of DAI traded down €0.51 ($0.60) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €72.40 ($85.18). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,735,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. The company has a market cap of $77.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €76.29. Daimler has a 52-week low of €35.32 ($41.55) and a 52-week high of €80.41 ($94.60).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

