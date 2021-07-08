Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) will report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is $0.03. Cytosorbents reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.01). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cytosorbents.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $10.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 million. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 19.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cytosorbents by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,828,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,552,000 after buying an additional 66,314 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC increased its holdings in Cytosorbents by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,127,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,468,000 after buying an additional 73,500 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cytosorbents by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 1,577,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,690,000 after buying an additional 49,800 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Cytosorbents by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 784,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,807,000 after buying an additional 110,585 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cytosorbents by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,706,000 after buying an additional 89,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cytosorbents stock opened at $7.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.14. Cytosorbents has a 52 week low of $7.13 and a 52 week high of $11.74.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or improving the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cytosorbents (CTSO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.