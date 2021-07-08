CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) will report earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). CytomX Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($0.72). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($0.91). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.32 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.13% and a negative net margin of 90.87%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTMX. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CytomX Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

In other news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $704,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 3,908.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 6,667 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CTMX traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $6.00. The company had a trading volume of 11,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,524. CytomX Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.48.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

