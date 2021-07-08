CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI restated their buy rating on shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $123.00 target price on shares of CureVac and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CureVac from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of CureVac in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of CureVac from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CureVac in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CureVac presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.80.

CVAC stock opened at $59.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion and a PE ratio of -53.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.55. CureVac has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $151.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.01.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in CureVac by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,370,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,308,000 after purchasing an additional 102,290 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CureVac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,045,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CureVac by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,757,000 after purchasing an additional 9,555 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,861,000. Finally, Ally Bridge Group NY LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,061,000. 7.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

