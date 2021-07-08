Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Shares Acquired by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) by 265.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,641 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.42% of Cumulus Media worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Cumulus Media during the 1st quarter worth about $7,673,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Cumulus Media by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 727,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,632,000 after acquiring an additional 292,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cumulus Media by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cumulus Media by 76,108.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 44,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cumulus Media by 416.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 99,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 80,404 shares in the last quarter. 63.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMLS. B. Riley upped their price target on Cumulus Media from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cumulus Media from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ CMLS opened at $13.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. Cumulus Media Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $14.84. The stock has a market cap of $278.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.23.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.88) by $0.81. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 17.40% and a negative net margin of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $201.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Cumulus Media Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 415 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

