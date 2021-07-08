CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CTO Realty Growth Inc. is a real estate company, which owns income properties. CTO Realty Growth Inc., formerly known as Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co., is based in DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. “

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

CTO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Compass Point reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. CTO Realty Growth presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.60.

NYSEAMERICAN CTO opened at $55.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $329.06 million, a P/E ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.84. CTO Realty Growth has a 12-month low of $33.41 and a 12-month high of $56.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.24.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.34. CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 169.18% and a return on equity of 33.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CTO Realty Growth will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th.

In related news, Director George R. Brokaw acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,285 shares in the company, valued at $829,720.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTO. Strs Ohio increased its position in CTO Realty Growth by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its position in CTO Realty Growth by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 18,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CTO Realty Growth by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in CTO Realty Growth by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CTO Realty Growth (CTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.