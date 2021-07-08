CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Down 5.5%

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) fell 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.95 and last traded at $31.16. 522,499 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 11,204,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.98.

A number of research firms have commented on CSX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CSX from $37.67 to $38.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.67 to $36.67 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.91.

Get CSX alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $71.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.17.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. CSX had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.0933 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

In related news, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,819 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $593,130.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 1,411,705 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.93, for a total value of $142,483,385.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,431.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,049,486 shares of company stock valued at $206,927,334 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in CSX in the first quarter worth about $1,601,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in CSX in the first quarter worth about $1,508,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $4,321,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 103.3% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 29,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 14,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in CSX by 7.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,823,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,642,000 after buying an additional 255,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

About CSX (NASDAQ:CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.