CryptoTask Tops One Day Trading Volume of $132,708.00 (CTASK)

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 8th. CryptoTask has a total market cap of $661,476.72 and approximately $132,708.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoTask coin can now be bought for $0.41 or 0.00001265 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CryptoTask has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoTask alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00047284 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00127793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.18 or 0.00169919 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,406.97 or 0.99793800 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.41 or 0.00968181 BTC.

CryptoTask Coin Profile

CryptoTask’s launch date was January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,609,821 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask . CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

CryptoTask Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTask directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoTask should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoTask using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoTask Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoTask and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.