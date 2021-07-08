CryptoFranc (XCHF) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.18 Million

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. CryptoFranc has a total market cap of $2.18 million and approximately $61,756.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoFranc coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.09 or 0.00003356 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, CryptoFranc has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00057121 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003281 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00019365 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.15 or 0.00862694 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 35.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00005225 BTC.

About CryptoFranc

CryptoFranc (CRYPTO:XCHF) is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins. CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog . CryptoFranc’s official website is www.swisscryptotokens.ch

According to CryptoCompare, “The CryptoFranc (XCHF) is an ERC-20 stablecoin issued by Swiss Crypto Tokens AG, representing a Swiss Franc denominated bond. All XCHF are fully backed by physical CHF banknotes which are audited by Grant Thornton Bank Audit Ltd on a monthly basis. “

Buying and Selling CryptoFranc

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFranc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoFranc using one of the exchanges listed above.

