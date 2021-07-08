Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $68.00 target price on the consumer goods maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CryoPort, Inc. operates as a provider of shipping solutions comprising cold chain frozen shipping system for transporting biological, environmental and other temperature sensitive materials at temperatures below minus 150° Celsius. Its products include CryoPort Express Shippers, cryogenic dry vapor shippers capable of maintaining cryogenic temperatures; biological material holders for the shipment of infectious or dangerous goods; CryoPort Express System to programmatically manage order entry and various aspects of shipping operations; and CryoPort Express Analytics, to monitor shipment performance metrics and to evaluate temperature-monitoring data collected by the data logger during shipment. The Company’s products find their application in the transportation of live cell pharmaceutical products, such as cancer vaccines, diagnostic materials, semen and embryos, and infectious substances. CryoPort, Inc. is based in Lake Forest, California. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CYRX. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cryoport in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $61.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a current ratio of 11.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -32.79 and a beta of 0.89. Cryoport has a 52-week low of $30.64 and a 52-week high of $84.97.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.78 million. Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. Cryoport’s quarterly revenue was up 443.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cryoport will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 9,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total value of $625,681.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $313,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,511,043.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 746,760 shares of company stock worth $44,909,756 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYRX. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Cryoport by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,454 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Cryoport by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,546 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Cryoport by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,895 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Cryoport by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 22,517 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,027 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

