Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Raised to “Buy” at HSBC

Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on COIHY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Croda International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Croda International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Get Croda International alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS COIHY opened at $52.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 46.76 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.49. Croda International has a 52-week low of $33.08 and a 52-week high of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.