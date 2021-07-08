Critical Comparison: Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) & Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH)

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) and Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Washington Trust Bancorp has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of Hawaii has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Washington Trust Bancorp and Bank of Hawaii’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Washington Trust Bancorp $269.38 million 3.23 $69.83 million $4.00 12.55 Bank of Hawaii $730.83 million 4.54 $153.80 million $3.86 21.27

Bank of Hawaii has higher revenue and earnings than Washington Trust Bancorp. Washington Trust Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of Hawaii, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Washington Trust Bancorp and Bank of Hawaii, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Washington Trust Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Bank of Hawaii 0 1 0 0 2.00

Washington Trust Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $36.00, indicating a potential downside of 28.27%. Bank of Hawaii has a consensus price target of $54.00, indicating a potential downside of 34.22%. Given Washington Trust Bancorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Washington Trust Bancorp is more favorable than Bank of Hawaii.

Dividends

Washington Trust Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Bank of Hawaii pays an annual dividend of $2.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Washington Trust Bancorp pays out 52.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of Hawaii pays out 69.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Washington Trust Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Bank of Hawaii has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Washington Trust Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.9% of Washington Trust Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.2% of Bank of Hawaii shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Washington Trust Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Bank of Hawaii shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Washington Trust Bancorp and Bank of Hawaii’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Washington Trust Bancorp 29.37% 14.79% 1.35% Bank of Hawaii 25.16% 13.14% 0.87%

Summary

Washington Trust Bancorp beats Bank of Hawaii on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft. This segment also offers deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits, as well as debit card, automated teller machine, telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, remote deposit capture, and other cash management services. The Wealth Management Services segment provides investment management; financial planning; personal trust and estate services, such as trustee, personal representative, custodian, and guardian; and settlement of decedents' estates, as well as institutional trust services comprising custody and fiduciary services. This segment serves personal and institutional clients. The company also operates as a licensed broker-dealer that offers variable annuities and college savings plans. As of December 31, 2020, it had 10 branch offices located in southern Rhode Island; 12 branch offices located in the greater Providence area in Rhode Island; and 1 branch office located in southeastern Connecticut. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1800 and is headquartered in Westerly, Rhode Island.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products. This segment operates 65 branch locations and 357 ATMs throughout Hawaii and the Pacific Islands, as well as through a customer service center, and online and mobile banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides corporate banking, commercial real estate loans, commercial lease financing, auto dealer financing, and deposit products. It offers commercial lending and deposit products to middle-market and large companies, and government entities; commercial real estate mortgages to investors, developers, and builders; and international banking and merchant services. The Treasury and Other segment offers corporate asset and liability management services, including interest rate risk management and foreign exchange services. Bank of Hawaii Corporation was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

