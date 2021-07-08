Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $51.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Criteo SA is a global technology company that specializes in performance display advertising. The Company offers clients a range of solutions such as click per cost, online banner displays, user optimization, data security, and search management tools to control campaign costs. It serves companies in the online retail, classifieds, and travel segments. Criteo SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CRTO. TheStreet downgraded Criteo from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities raised Criteo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Criteo from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Criteo from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Criteo from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.04.

CRTO opened at $44.68 on Wednesday. Criteo has a 12-month low of $11.49 and a 12-month high of $46.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.77.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $213.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.42 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Criteo will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 53,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $2,049,683.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Criteo during the first quarter worth about $36,126,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Criteo in the 1st quarter valued at $29,444,000. Dendur Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Criteo in the 1st quarter valued at $21,481,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Criteo in the 1st quarter valued at $16,984,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Criteo in the 1st quarter valued at $14,541,000. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

