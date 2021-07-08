Creditcoin Price Tops $2.60 (CTC)

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for about $2.60 or 0.00007782 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and approximately $6.75 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,468.19 or 1.00154745 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00037793 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00010784 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00062472 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001011 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005648 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

CTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org . Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

