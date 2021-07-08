Credit Suisse Group Upgrades Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) to Outperform

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a $82.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $57.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PFG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.27.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $61.86 on Tuesday. Principal Financial Group has a 52-week low of $37.03 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The stock has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Principal Financial Group will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $1,480,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,885,414.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

