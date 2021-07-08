Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Underperform Rating for Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY)

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on REPYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Repsol in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup began coverage on Repsol in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

OTCMKTS:REPYY traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.68. The company had a trading volume of 103,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,962. The firm has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.30, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.17. Repsol has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $13.99.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter. Repsol had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.12%. On average, equities analysts expect that Repsol will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Repsol

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

