Credit Suisse Group Raises Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target to $70.00

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a buy rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accolade from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Accolade from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Accolade from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $52.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.61. Accolade has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $65.25.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $59.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.38 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 27.59% and a negative net margin of 29.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Accolade will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Accolade by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 126,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,517,000 after acquiring an additional 76,403 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Accolade by 13.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Accolade by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after acquiring an additional 33,280 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Accolade in the fourth quarter worth about $37,753,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Accolade in the first quarter worth about $517,000. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

