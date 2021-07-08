Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) a GBX 256 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 256 ($3.34) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IAG. UBS Group set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 204 ($2.67) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 222.31 ($2.90).

LON:IAG opened at GBX 180.80 ($2.36) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £8.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,191.41. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52 week low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 233.26 ($3.05). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 196.24.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

