Credit Suisse AG Raises Position in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 114.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 235,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 125,593 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $5,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 108.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,248,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,212,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881,162 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at about $16,744,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 41.9% in the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 31,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at about $3,613,000. Finally, Hidden Lake Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,557,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

OUT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Outfront Media has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

NYSE:OUT opened at $24.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.57, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.91. Outfront Media Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $25.07.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.06). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $259.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Outfront Media’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

