Credit Suisse AG Has $5.19 Million Stock Holdings in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 33,160 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.19% of Noah worth $5,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOAH. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Noah by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,496,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $214,960,000 after purchasing an additional 15,864 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Noah by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,731,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,900,000 after purchasing an additional 225,379 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Noah by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 966,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,090 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Noah by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 285,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,672,000 after purchasing an additional 64,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Noah during the 4th quarter worth $12,858,000. 48.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Noah alerts:

Noah stock opened at $42.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.96 and a beta of 1.40. Noah Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $24.77 and a 12 month high of $52.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.73.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $186.93 million during the quarter. Noah had a positive return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 15.45%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Noah Holdings Limited will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Nomura Instinet upgraded Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Noah from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Nomura upgraded Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, CICC Research upgraded Noah from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.50 to $57.80 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.64.

Noah Company Profile

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending and Other Services.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.