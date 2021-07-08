Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 174,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,101 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Vontier were worth $5,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VNT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at about $413,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter worth about $354,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter worth about $30,713,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 317.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 595,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,894,000 after purchasing an additional 453,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VNT. Argus upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Vontier has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.20.

Shares of NYSE VNT opened at $32.20 on Thursday. Vontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Vontier’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is 4.05%.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

