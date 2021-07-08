Credit Suisse AG Boosts Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of Landstar System worth $5,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Landstar System during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 100.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 25.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 166.4% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 1,229.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Landstar System alerts:

LSTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down from $143.00) on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.53.

Shares of LSTR opened at $158.06 on Thursday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.02 and a 1-year high of $182.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.38. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.88%.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.