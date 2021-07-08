Credit Suisse AG Boosts Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,844 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $5,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 2.1% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 1.0% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 38,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 0.3% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 2.6% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 24,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 0.9% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 65,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Huntsman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Huntsman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.53.

Shares of HUN opened at $26.49 on Thursday. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $16.74 and a 1-year high of $32.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. Huntsman had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.53%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

