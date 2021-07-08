Craig Hallum Lowers TPCO (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) to Hold

Posted by on Jul 8th, 2021

Craig Hallum downgraded shares of TPCO (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on TPCO from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

GRAMF stock opened at $5.25 on Monday. TPCO has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $13.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.23.

About TPCO

TPCO Holding Corp., cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, retails, and delivers cannabis in California. The company offers approximately 17 owned and licensed brands offering 250 stock keeping units across 20 form-factors, such as jarred and bagged whole flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, bulk extracts, vaporizer cartridges, ready-to-use vapes, concentrates, gummies, chocolate, beverages, capsules, tinctures, lozenges, topicals, bath bombs, and body care products.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for TPCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.