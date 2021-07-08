Craig Hallum Lowers TPCO (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) to Hold

Craig Hallum downgraded shares of TPCO (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on TPCO from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

GRAMF stock opened at $5.25 on Monday. TPCO has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $13.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.23.

TPCO Holding Corp., cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, retails, and delivers cannabis in California. The company offers approximately 17 owned and licensed brands offering 250 stock keeping units across 20 form-factors, such as jarred and bagged whole flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, bulk extracts, vaporizer cartridges, ready-to-use vapes, concentrates, gummies, chocolate, beverages, capsules, tinctures, lozenges, topicals, bath bombs, and body care products.

