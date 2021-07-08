Cpwm LLC Sells 8,635 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Cpwm LLC lowered its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 38.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,846 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 8,635 shares during the quarter. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in NetApp by 1.1% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 43,544 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NetApp by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 91,415 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,643,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in NetApp by 208.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 140,253 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $10,192,000 after buying an additional 94,809 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management grew its holdings in NetApp by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 65,407 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 17,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its position in NetApp by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 129,217 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $9,390,000 after acquiring an additional 38,349 shares during the period. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTAP opened at $82.52 on Thursday. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.08 and a 1-year high of $84.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.74.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 164.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 58.18%.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,068. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NTAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NetApp from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NetApp from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.74.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

