Cpwm LLC Increases Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Cpwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 5,868 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the first quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 20.6% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 104,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 17,908 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Old Republic International by 7.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 176,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 11,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,355,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,646,000 after acquiring an additional 198,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ORI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of ORI opened at $24.93 on Thursday. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $26.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.74.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Old Republic International had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 208.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

In other news, VP Rande Keith Yeager sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $1,192,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,046.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy acquired 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.12 per share, for a total transaction of $26,955.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,293.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,782 shares of company stock worth $45,818 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

