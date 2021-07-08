Cpwm LLC Decreases Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cpwm LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.7% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,848,000 after purchasing an additional 16,077 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 60.3% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 76,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 28,619 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.0% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 212,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 40,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

MDLZ opened at $63.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $64.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 48.65%.

MDLZ has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.43.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.