Cowen Initiates Coverage on Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX)

Investment analysts at Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:JANX opened at $27.30 on Tuesday. Janux Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.32 and a 1 year high of $37.99.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

