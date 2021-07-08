CoTrader (COT) Price Hits $0.0001

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded down 17.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. CoTrader has a total market capitalization of $2.09 million and approximately $3,423.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CoTrader has traded down 18% against the US dollar. One CoTrader coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00058316 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003355 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00018509 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $310.30 or 0.00928760 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00045063 BTC.

CoTrader Profile

COT is a coin. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 coins. CoTrader’s official message board is medium.com/@cotrader.com . CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoTrader’s official website is cotrader.com . The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoTrader is a Blockchain-based investment funds marketplace. It intends to provide novice users with the tools to automatically execute the same trading actions as some of the most successful crypto traders. There are two main entities in the CoTrader platform, the co-trader that acts as an investor, and the trader that would be the fund manager. By leveraging the smart contracts, the platform allows the co-trader to invest without sending his crypto assets to the trader. The COT token is an ERC20-based cryptocurrency. Developed by CoTrader, the COT token can be used by traders and co-traders to pay or receive fees. “

