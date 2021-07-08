Cota Capital Management LLC Buys 19,530 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Cota Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,156 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,530 shares during the quarter. Teladoc Health makes up 6.5% of Cota Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cota Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $29,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TDOC. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 9.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,954 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in Teladoc Health by 5.6% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 41,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Teladoc Health by 1.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 336,759 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $61,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Teladoc Health by 6.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,294 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Teladoc Health by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,839 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,053,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

TDOC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.77.

NYSE:TDOC traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $157.30. 54,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,343,597. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.32. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.74 and a 12-month high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.96.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. The business’s revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $362,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total value of $87,633.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,733.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,368 shares of company stock worth $10,000,585. 6.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

