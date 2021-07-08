Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Hits New 1-Year High at $401.33

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $401.33 and last traded at $401.12, with a volume of 16375 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $398.94.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COST. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $178.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $384.74.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total transaction of $1,584,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,547,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,730 shares of company stock worth $5,277,679. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 12,593 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,909,000. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. 65.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

