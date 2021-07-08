Corepath Wealth Partners LLC Has $535,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,520.0% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000.

Shares of VHT traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $250.97. The stock had a trading volume of 90,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,411. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $241.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $192.68 and a 52 week high of $251.24.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

