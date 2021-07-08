Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Corcept is making good progress with its Cushing's syndrome drug, Korlym, which has witnessed a strong uptake since its launch. Revenues from the sale of the drug are solely used to fund the company’s operations. Its most advanced candidate, relacorilant, is currently under evaluation in a phase III study for Cushing's syndrome. The successful development of its pipeline candidates will further drive the company’s growth, leading to a sales surge. However, Corcept is dependent on Korlym alone for growth, which is a woe. A decline in Korlym sales will thus impede the company’s prospects. The COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted Korlym sales, which remains an overhang. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry year to date.”

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CORT. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a positive rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.00.

CORT opened at $22.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.83. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.72. Corcept Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $31.18.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $79.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.99 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.53 per share, with a total value of $1,076,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gary Charles Robb sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $240,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,824.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CORT. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 140,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 20,928 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,660,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 88.0% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 770,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,332,000 after acquiring an additional 360,721 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,563,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,207,000 after acquiring an additional 15,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 746,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

