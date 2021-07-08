Convergence 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.34 Million (CONV)

Convergence (CURRENCY:CONV) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 8th. Convergence has a total market cap of $22.21 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Convergence was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Convergence has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. One Convergence coin can currently be bought for $0.0264 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00057730 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003269 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00019473 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.08 or 0.00884019 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00044643 BTC.

About Convergence

CONV is a coin. Convergence’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 842,156,375 coins. Convergence’s official Twitter account is @ConvergenceFin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Convergence Protocol is designed to enable seamless interchange between wrapped security tokens and utility tokens to converge real-world assets with DeFi liquidity. “

Buying and Selling Convergence

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convergence directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convergence should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Convergence using one of the exchanges listed above.

