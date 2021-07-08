Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.82.

CLR stock opened at $36.74 on Wednesday. Continental Resources has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $40.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.70. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of -87.48, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 3.33.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.45 million. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Continental Resources will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is -37.61%.

In related news, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $216,684.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $835,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 82.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 0.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,761 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Continental Resources by 39.0% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Continental Resources by 1.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 37,519 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management raised its position in Continental Resources by 3.7% during the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 17,891 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Continental Resources by 4.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,953 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

