Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) CFO Robert N. Hoglund Buys 160 Shares of Stock

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) CFO Robert N. Hoglund acquired 160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.72 per share, for a total transaction of $11,475.20. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $3,075,999.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $73.34 on Thursday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $83.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.46. The company has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 7.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ED. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 44.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.6% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 49.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ED. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

