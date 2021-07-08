CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Gap Down to $17.99

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.99, but opened at $17.54. CONSOL Energy shares last traded at $17.54, with a volume of 99 shares traded.

CEIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CONSOL Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on CONSOL Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $608.88 million, a P/E ratio of 65.48 and a beta of 2.76.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.61. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $342.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John T. Mills sold 15,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $260,339.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wexford Capital LP grew its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 1,313.6% during the first quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 78,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 73,100 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 30.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CEIX)

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company mines, prepares, and markets thermal coal; and offers coal export terminal services, as well as develops the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves. It owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

