Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Bought by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 250.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,130 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Conagra Brands by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 83,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 9,749 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 806,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,227,000 after buying an additional 11,723 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 195.9% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 32,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 21,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAG. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.43.

Shares of CAG opened at $36.17 on Thursday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $32.55 and a one year high of $39.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $1,875,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,341 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,850.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $105,725,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,872,853 shares of company stock worth $108,014,113. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

