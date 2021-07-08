Comparing Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) & Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) and Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Affirm alerts:

28.4% of Affirm shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.2% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Affirm and Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affirm -34.01% -53.97% -6.49% Tabula Rasa HealthCare -28.57% -23.88% -7.20%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Affirm and Tabula Rasa HealthCare, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Affirm 1 4 9 0 2.57 Tabula Rasa HealthCare 0 6 3 0 2.33

Affirm presently has a consensus price target of $79.29, indicating a potential upside of 23.33%. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a consensus price target of $51.30, indicating a potential upside of 5.30%. Given Affirm’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Affirm is more favorable than Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Affirm and Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affirm $509.53 million 33.45 -$112.60 million N/A N/A Tabula Rasa HealthCare $297.22 million 4.07 -$80.97 million ($1.18) -41.29

Tabula Rasa HealthCare has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Affirm.

Summary

Affirm beats Tabula Rasa HealthCare on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc. operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months. As of September 30, 2020, the company had approximately 6,500 merchants integrated on its platform covering small businesses, large enterprises, direct-to-consumer brands, brick-and-mortar stores, and companies. Its merchants represent a range of industries, including sporting goods and outdoors, furniture and homewares, travel, apparel, accessories, consumer electronics, and jewelry. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems. The company also provides RxCompanion, a cloud-based MTM software platform designed to aid in the identification and resolution of medication and other health related problems; TruChart, a web-based electronic health record for Programs of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) organizations; PACElogic, which delivers real-time sharable workflows comprising EHR, customer relationship management, claims adjudication, electronic data interchange, care management, coordination and planning, integration with community-based providers, and various federal and state required reporting. In addition, the company offers DoseMeRx, a decision support software; PrescribeWellness, a patient engagement center platform; and clinical pharmacist collaboration, prescription fulfillment and reminder packaging, and pharmacy cost management services, as well as health plan management services, including risk adjustment and third party administrator services. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 130 healthcare organizations; and 280 health plans and approximately 14,000 retail pharmacies. The company provides cloud-based software applications to assist prescribers and pharmacists. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Moorestown, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.